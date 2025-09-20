Nigeria Hits 96% of OPEC Output Target in August

Nigeria achieved 96 percent of its OPEC crude oil production quota in August 2025, recording 1.63 million barrels per day across crude and condensates.

According to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the figure marks a year-on-year increase from 1.58 million barrels per day in August 2024, signalling steady growth in upstream operations.

Crude oil production alone rose by 5.47 percent, averaging 1.43 million barrels per day compared to 1.36 million barrels last year. However, condensate output fell to 197,229 barrels per day from 220,435 barrels per day in 2024.

Despite the annual improvement, total output in August declined month-on-month by 4.7 percent, down from 1.71 million barrels per day in July. NUPRC attributed the fall largely to a day of unplanned maintenance at an oil facility, which caused crude output to slip by 4.8 percent from 1.5 million barrels per day in July.





Production during August fluctuated between a low of 1.59 million barrels per day and a peak of 1.85 million barrels per day, reflecting operational shifts.

Forcados Terminal led production with 8.99 million barrels, including 8.08 million barrels of crude and 915,200 barrels of condensates. Bonny Terminal followed with 6.26 million barrels, made up of 5.8 million barrels of crude and 418,270 barrels of condensates. Qua Iboe Terminal contributed 4.99 million barrels, including 4.94 million barrels of crude and 50,500 barrels of condensates. Escravos Oil Terminal added 4.18 million barrels, with 4.08 million barrels of crude and 107,000 barrels of condensates.

Eniola Akinkuotu, Head of Media and Strategic Communications at NUPRC, said the report highlights Nigeria’s steady recovery and improved efficiency in meeting both domestic and international targets.

The Commission stressed that the figures underscore Nigeria’s renewed capacity to align with OPEC’s 1.5 million barrels per day quota, strengthening its role within the global oil market.