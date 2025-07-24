Nigeria eyes Formula 1 Grand Prix as ex-footballer Marvin Sordell spearheads bid

Nigeria has thrown its hat in the ring to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix for the first time, joining a growing list of countries hoping to secure a spot on the motor racing calendar.

Okay.ng reports that the proposal is being driven by Opus Race Promotions, whose co-director is former Premier League footballer Marvin Sordell, and has already received backing from the Nigerian government. If successful, the project would bring F1 racing back to Africa for the first time since the South African Grand Prix in 1993.

Reports indicate that Opus Race Promotions presented a concept for a Nigerian Grand Prix in Abuja in April and were subsequently appointed to negotiate with Formula 1 and the governing body FIA on Nigeria’s behalf. Shehu Dikko, chairman of the National Sports Commission, is said to have endorsed the proposal, and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has been invited to assess the project.

Nigeria’s bid makes it the third African nation actively seeking a place on the F1 schedule, alongside South Africa and Rwanda. With demand for races surging around the world and the 24‑race calendar tightly packed, slots may open up after current contracts for the Azerbaijan and US Grands Prix expire in 2026. Supporters argue that a race in Nigeria would boost tourism, create jobs and accelerate investment in sports infrastructure.





Motorsport figures have long campaigned for Formula 1’s return to Africa. Seven‑time world champion Lewis Hamilton previously noted that South Africa already has a suitable track and said bringing F1 back to the continent is essential. Nigeria’s involvement adds momentum to that push, signalling growing interest across the continent and the possibility of multiple African venues competing for future slots.

Opus Race Promotions, which Sordell co‑directs, believes Nigeria’s cultural vibrancy and economic potential make it an ideal host nation. The group is reportedly exploring a street circuit in Abuja that would showcase the capital’s landmarks while meeting F1’s stringent safety standards. Further details, including funding and construction timelines, are expected to emerge as negotiations with Formula 1 progress.

A successful Nigerian Grand Prix would mark a historic milestone for the country and the continent as a whole. Okay.ng will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as the bid moves forward.