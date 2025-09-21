Nigeria Earns $2.21bn From US Crude Exports in 7 Months

Nigeria earned $2.21bn from crude oil exports to the United States between January and July 2025, according to fresh data from the US Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The report shows Nigeria shipped 28.7 million barrels of crude to the US during the seven-month period, maintaining its position as America’s largest African crude supplier ahead of Libya, Angola, and Ghana.

The value of exports was $2.16bn on a customs basis and slightly higher at $2.21bn on a Cost, Insurance, and Freight (C.I.F.) basis, reflecting additional transport and insurance costs. However, the figures represent an 8.8% decline in volume and a 22% drop in dollar value compared to the same period in 2024, when Nigeria shipped 31.5 million barrels worth $2.83bn (C.I.F.).

The data also highlights fluctuations in monthly exports. In June 2025, Nigeria shipped 6.95 million barrels valued at $496m (C.I.F.), one of the strongest months of the year. But in July, exports fell to 4.4 million barrels, earning just $336m, driven by both lower volumes and weaker crude pricing.





Other African producers recorded smaller figures over the same period. Libya earned $729.3m, Angola $426.6m, and Ghana $225.8m, bringing total African crude exports to the US to $3.82bn, with Nigeria contributing more than half.

Despite remaining America’s top African crude supplier, the year-on-year decline underscores Nigeria’s vulnerability to global oil price swings and infrastructure challenges. Analysts note that oil theft, vandalism, and logistics issues continue to weigh on effective exports.

US energy shifts also play a role, as domestic shale oil reduces reliance on foreign supply. Experts warn the drop in export earnings could strain Nigeria’s foreign reserves, weaken the naira, and increase fiscal pressure.

Industry operators, however, credit government efforts to curb oil theft and stabilise production. They urge continued reforms to sustain output while economists stress the need for urgent diversification beyond crude oil.