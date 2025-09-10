NewsTop stories

Nigeria Customs Shortlists 286,697 Applicants for September CBT, Warns Against Malpractice

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Nigeria Customs Service (NSC)
Nigeria Customs Service (NSC)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that 286,697 applicants have been shortlisted for the next stage of its ongoing recruitment exercise, which will feature an online Computer-Based Test (CBT) between September 14 and 21, 2025.

In a statement issued by Abdullahi Maiwada, PhD, Assistant Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer, the Service disclosed that the recruitment exercise, which was first advertised on December 27, 2024, received 573,523 applications for the 3,927 declared vacancies across the Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Customs Assistant cadres.

“After a rigorous documentary scrutiny, 286,697 candidates were invited to proceed to the next phase. The second stage of the exercise… will be conducted through an online Computer-Based Test (CBT), reflecting the Service’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, and fairness in the selection process,” the statement said.

According to the NCS, candidates can sit for the test from any location with reliable internet access but must use a laptop or desktop computer equipped with a webcam since the system is not mobile-enabled.

“A facial verification process will be carried out during login; therefore, candidates are advised to maintain a neat appearance to avoid difficulties with recognition,” the Service warned.

It further explained that the CBT application is sensitive to noise, body movement, and switching between windows, noting that excessive movement or distractions may result in automatic logout and flagged malpractice could lead to disqualification.

To prepare candidates ahead of the exercise, the NCS has scheduled a mandatory pre-test session two days before the main CBT. Shortlisted applicants will receive separate links for the pre-test and the actual exam.

Those applying for the Superintendent Cadre (Level 8) will be required to take an additional CBT in the next phase of the recruitment exercise, a provision not applicable to the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres.

Reassuring applicants of a fair and merit-based process, the Service emphasised that it will not request payment at any stage of the exercise and urged candidates to rely solely on official communication channels for updates.

“Applicants are strongly advised to adhere strictly to the issued guidelines and to rely solely on verified official platforms of the Service for authentic updates, as the NCS will neither request any form of payment nor conduct recruitment activities on social media platforms,” Maiwada added.

