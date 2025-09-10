Featured

Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment CBT 2025: Dates, Pre-Test Links, and What Shortlisted Candidates Must Do

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
4 Min Read
Nigeria Customs Service (NSC)
Nigeria Customs Service (NSC)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released a detailed update on its ongoing nationwide recruitment. If you applied for the Superintendent, Inspectorate or Customs Assistant cadres, here’s everything you need to know about the next stage, including the CBT timetable (14–21 Sept 2025), device requirements, pre-test links and malpractice rules.

Contents

Quick facts at a glance

  • Vacancies announced: 3,927 roles across Superintendent, Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres
  • Applications received: 573,523
  • Shortlisted for CBT: 286,697 candidates
  • CBT dates: Sunday 14 – Sunday 21 September 2025 (online)
  • Mode: Online Computer-Based Test you can take anywhere with reliable internet
  • Signed by: Abdullahi Maiwada, PhD, National Public Relations Officer, for the Comptroller-General of Customs

Who is writing the CBT?

Only candidates already shortlisted by NCS. The Service will contact you through its official channels with your pre-test link and exam link. NCS will not ask you to pay any money and does not run recruitment on social media.

CBT timeline (save these dates)

  • Two days before your exam window: Mandatory pre-test to familiarise yourself with the platform
  • Exam window: 14–21 September 2025 (you will receive the specific time/instructions from NCS)
  • Next phase note: Candidates in the Superintendent Cadre (Level 8) will take an additional CBT in a later round; Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres are not affected by this extra test.

Device and environment rules (non-negotiable)

  • Use a laptop or desktop onlyphones are not enabled
  • Your computer must have a webcam and be set to full-screen during the test
  • Facial verification happens at login; appear neat and ensure your face is fully visible
  • The application is sensitive to noise and movement
    • Avoid moving around, whispering, or letting others talk near you — the system may log you out automatically
    • Do not switch windows or tabs; the system flags this as malpractice and you may be disqualified

What to expect in your inbox

NCS will send two separate links to shortlisted candidates:

  1. Pre-test link (practice/familiarisation)
  2. Actual CBT link (your examination)
    Follow the instructions in the email exactly; do the pre-test as required.

CBT day checklist

  • Charged laptop/desktop + reliable power backup
  • Stable internet (prefer wired or strong hotspot; avoid public Wi-Fi)
  • Working webcam (clean the lens) and quiet, well-lit room
  • Government-issued ID handy in case you’re asked to verify on camera
  • Close all apps and browser tabs not needed for the test
  • Keep your phone on silent and away from your desk

Troubleshooting tips

  • Camera not detected: Restart the browser; allow camera permissions for the test site.
  • Network drops: Stay in place; reconnect immediately. If you are logged out, follow the on-screen re-entry guidance.
  • Screen not full size: Press F11 (Windows) or Control + Command + F (macOS) to enter full-screen.
  • Room noise: Inform family/roommates; put a “Do Not Disturb — Exam in Progress” note on your door.

After the CBT

  • NCS will communicate results and next steps via official channels only.
  • Successful candidates will receive instructions for the subsequent phases of the recruitment exercise.
  • Beware of fraudsters: NCS will not request payments at any stage.

Why NCS is doing an online CBT

The Service states the CBT approach promotes transparency, accessibility and fairness, allowing candidates to test from any location while maintaining strict identity and integrity checks.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article The JLW Premieres New Single Lagos Nights with Cultural Showcase in Washington, D.C.
Next Article Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) Nigeria Customs Shortlists 286,697 Applicants for September CBT, Warns Against Malpractice

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 15 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Qatar Debunks Claims of Stricter Visa Requirements for Nigerians
News
The Life and Legacy of Charlie Kirk—and the Tragedy That Ended It
International
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead at Utah College Event, Trump Calls Him “Legendary”
International
Tinubu, Macron Hold Private Lunch Meeting at Élysée Palace [Photos]
News
Nigeria Customs Service (NSC)
Nigeria Customs Shortlists 286,697 Applicants for September CBT, Warns Against Malpractice
News Top stories
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like