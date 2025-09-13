Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment 2025: Email Verification Portal for Shortlisted Candidates, Next Steps

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released an important update for shortlisted applicants moving to the next stage of the 2025 recruitment. The notice focuses on official communication, a new email-correction portal, and what to expect before the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Key points at a glance

Official channel only: NCS will communicate strictly via the email address you used during registration. Ignore social-media broadcasts or third-party pages.

NCS will you used during registration. Ignore social-media broadcasts or third-party pages. Email Correction Portal: Shortlisted applicants who aren’t receiving mails must log in to the Recruitment Update Portal with the NIN used for registration to confirm or update their email address.

Shortlisted applicants who aren’t receiving mails must log in to the with the used for registration to their email address. CBT notice by email: The CBT date and access details will be sent only to candidates with verified emails .

The will be sent to candidates with . No payments: NCS does not charge any fee for recruitment. Disregard anyone asking for money or offering “help” with shortlisting or results.

NCS any fee for recruitment. Disregard anyone asking for money or offering “help” with shortlisting or results. Helpdesk: Use official NCS help channels for technical support on email updates or portal access.

What to do now (step-by-step)

Open the Recruitment Update Portal (https://updates.customs.gov.ng/). Log in with your NIN you used during registration. Check your registered email on the profile page. If necessary, correct the email and save/verify. Check your inbox and spam/junk for a confirmation message. Whitelist NCS emails (add to contacts) so CBT instructions don’t land in spam. Monitor your mailbox daily for the CBT timetable, pre-test link, and login credentials.

Candidates who don’t update/verify their emails may miss critical CBT information.

What to expect next

CBT announcement: The Service will communicate the CBT date and login details by email only.

The Service will communicate the only. Pre-test access: Your mail will include practice/pre-test links (where applicable) and your unique credentials for the exam day.

Your mail will include (where applicable) and your for the exam day. Further stages: Only those who complete the CBT successfully will receive instructions for subsequent phases.

Troubleshooting: “I’m not getting NCS emails”

Confirm you typed the correct email on the portal.

on the portal. Check Spam/Junk/Promotions folders; mark NCS messages as Not Spam .

folders; mark NCS messages as . Free up mailbox space if your storage is full.

if your storage is full. Add the official NCS sender address to your contacts/whitelist .

. If still unresolved, reach out to the official helpdesk listed in the notice.

Fraud & safety reminders

No fees, no agents, no shortcuts. NCS will never ask for payment for shortlisting, CBT scheduling, or placement.

NCS will ask for payment for shortlisting, CBT scheduling, or placement. Don’t share your NIN, password, or OTP with anyone.

your NIN, password, or OTP with anyone. Only follow links and instructions from the message sent to your registered email or from official NCS platforms.

Quick checklist for shortlisted applicants

Logged in to the Email Correction Portal with NIN

with Confirmed/updated email address

Added NCS sender to contacts/whitelist

Checked spam/junk folders

folders Waiting for CBT date and pre-test/login email

and email Ignoring social-media rumors and fee requests

FAQs

Will NCS text me the CBT date?

The update emphasizes email as the official channel. Always watch your inbox.

Can I change my email later?

Yes—use the update portal to correct it. Do this before the CBT mail goes out.

Is the portal only for those with email issues?

All shortlisted candidates are encouraged to log in and confirm their details to avoid missing critical information.





Does NCS recruit via WhatsApp, Facebook, or Telegram?

No. Disregard any account claiming to represent NCS recruitment on social media.