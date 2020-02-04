News

Nigeria Customs seize $8m cash at Lagos airport

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh February 4, 2020
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized $8,065,615 Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

NCS Comptroller-General, Hameed Ali, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to the Customs boss, the cash was stashed inside a car ready to be loaded into an aircraft.

Ali said the vehicle belongs to the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and that its driver and a NAHCO employee have been arrested.

He said the money was wrapped in large brown envelopes with the names of would-be owners, adding that no bank has claimed ownership of the money since it was seized.

More details shortly…



