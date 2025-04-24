The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has revealed that smuggled rice remains its most significant challenge, with a staggering 135,474 bags, valued at an estimated N939 million, seized in the first quarter of 2025 alone. This revelation, made by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, during a press briefing in Abuja, underscores the persistent efforts required to combat illicit trade within the nation’s borders.

According to a speech made available to our correspondent, Adeniyi highlighted that beyond rice, petroleum products constituted the second most frequently seized commodity, with 61 instances totaling 65,819 liters and a duty-paid value of N43 million. These figures paint a picture of the diverse range of goods being smuggled into the country, posing significant threats to the local economy and national security.

“Rice remained the most prevalent seized commodity, with 159 cases involving 135,474 bags valued at N939m. Petroleum products followed with 61 seizures totaling 65,819 liters valued at N43m,” stated Comptroller-General Adeniyi, emphasizing the sheer volume and economic impact of these interceptions.

However, the NCS’s efforts extend beyond economic contraband. Notably, the service reported 22 successful narcotics interceptions valued at a substantial N730 million, signaling an intensified focus on curbing drug trafficking. Furthermore, three high-value wildlife product seizures, valued at an astounding N5.6 billion, underscore the lucrative yet devastating nature of this illegal trade and the Customs’ commitment to environmental protection in line with international agreements.





“Of particular note were 22 narcotics interceptions valued at N730m, which reflects the service’s intensified focus on combating drug trafficking,” Adeniyi asserted. He further added, “The service also recorded three high-value wildlife product seizures with a remarkable N5.6bn value, underscoring both the lucrative nature of this illegal trade and our commitment to environmental protection under international conventions.”

Other significant seizures during the first quarter included 13 cases of textile fabrics valued at N134 million, five cases of retreaded tires worth N104 million, and a pharmaceutical seizure valued at N17.1 million. These diverse interceptions demonstrate the vigilance of the NCS across a broad spectrum of prohibited and restricted goods.

Adeniyi emphasized that the pattern of these seizures reflects the strategic priorities of the Customs Service, which include enhanced border surveillance to intercept high-volume commodities like rice and petroleum products. He also pointed to specialized operations targeting the trafficking of high-value wildlife, building upon existing collaborations with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and other international partners. The sustained focus on dangerous narcotics and pharmaceutical smuggling, coupled with the implementation of advanced non-intrusive inspection technology, are also key components of their evolving strategy.





“From rice to wildlife, these seizures show the service’s targeted approach,” Adeniyi explained, adding that while the results indicate progress in curbing smuggling, the NCS recognizes the constantly adapting nature of illicit trade.

Looking ahead, the Comptroller-General affirmed the NCS’s unwavering commitment to refining its enforcement strategies through intelligence-led operations, the adoption of technological advancements, and strengthened collaboration with other agencies to safeguard national revenue and security.

Beyond enforcement, Adeniyi highlighted significant strides in the NCS’s modernization and institutional development agenda during the first quarter of 2025. A key achievement has been the continued rollout of the indigenously developed customs clearance platform, B’Odogwu, which has been expanded to additional customs formations nationwide. This expansion is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving service delivery for stakeholders.

“Within the period under review, the service continued to roll out its indigenously developed customs clearance platform, B’Odogwu, expanding its operations to additional customs formations across the country,” Adeniyi stated, emphasizing the platform’s role in boosting efficiency.

Furthermore, in February, the NCS officially launched the Authorized Economic Operators Programme, an initiative endorsed by the World Customs Organization. This program recognizes businesses with strong compliance records and security standards, offering benefits such as expedited clearance, reduced inspections, and enhanced predictability in customs procedures for eligible operators.

“In February, the service officially launched the Authorized Economic Operators Programme, a World Customs Organization-endorsed initiative that recognises businesses with strong compliance records and security standards,” Adeniyi explained, highlighting the program’s potential to streamline legitimate trade.

These milestones, according to Adeniyi, align with the NCS’s strategic objectives and contribute significantly to its overall mandate of revenue generation, trade facilitation, and national security. The continued fight against smuggling, as evidenced by the significant rice seizures, remains a crucial aspect of this mandate, impacting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians and the integrity of the nation’s economy.