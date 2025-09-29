Economy

Nigeria Boosts Oil Output to 1.8m Barrels Daily, Targets 2.5m — FG

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

Nigeria’s crude oil production has climbed to 1.8 million barrels per day, up from about 1 million, according to Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri. He said government’s new target is 2.5 million barrels per day, with American firms already showing interest in Nigerian oil blocks.

Speaking at the inaugural Africa Energy Investment Summit (AE Invest 2025) in New York, Lokpobiri highlighted renewed confidence in Africa’s energy sector. He urged sustained investment in fossil fuels, stressing that Africa should not be pressured into abandoning hydrocarbons while Western nations continue to expand production.

“Our hydrocarbons will finance our transition, not charity, not aid,” Lokpobiri said during a panel session.

Also addressing the summit, Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Hydrocarbon Mining Development, Antonio Oburu Ondo, who represented Vice President Nguema Obiang Mangue, urged African nations to reclaim control over their energy future.

- Advertisement -

“Africa holds 40% of the world’s natural resource discoveries yet remains at the mercy of financiers in London, Paris, and New York. We must build the African Energy Bank, mobilize our sovereign wealth and pension funds, and secure Africa’s rightful place as a global energy leader,” Ondo declared.

The Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, said the timing of the summit alongside the United Nations General Assembly offered an opportunity to connect leaders with global investors and unlock fresh funding for Africa’s energy future.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Femi Otedola Otedola Demands Release of Aig-Imoukhuede Subsidy Fraud Report
Next Article Nigeria Achieves Global Recognition With International Tax-ID Registration

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 7 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nigeria Achieves Global Recognition With International Tax-ID Registration
Economy
Femi Otedola
Otedola Demands Release of Aig-Imoukhuede Subsidy Fraud Report
Politics
Idris Dismisses Religious Genocide Claims, Says Violence Targets All Nigerians
Politics
Resident Doctors Hand Federal Government Fresh 30-Day Ultimatum Over Welfare Demands
News
UNIBEN to Bar 5,000 Students from Second-Semester Exams over Unpaid Fees
Education
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like