Nigeria awaits delivery of Madagascar’s ‘COVID Organics’ solution from Guinea Bissau — SGF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has announced that Nigeria is awaiting delivery of ‘COVID-Organics’, a herbal remedy by Madagascar, for coronavirus.

Mustapha made this disclosure while speaking at the Presidential Task Force Briefing in Abuja on Monday.

According to the SGF, President Muhammadu Buhari has given the task force a go-ahead to pick up the products from Guinea-Bissau as donated by Madagascar.

He noted that the solution will be subjected to a validation process before being considered for consumption.

In his words: “Madagascar has made allocations to various countries, and sent them to Guinea Bissau. We‘re supposed to make arrangements to freight Nigeria’s allocation from Guinea Bissau; it‘ll be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals.

“Mr President has given instructions for the airlifting of Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar COVID-19 Syrup; also given clear instructions that it must be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals; there will be no exceptions for this.”