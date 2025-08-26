Nigeria and Brazil Seal Landmark Air Deal as Air Peace Prepares Lagos–São Paulo Flights

Nigeria’s flagship carrier, Air Peace Nigeria Limited, is set to inaugurate direct flights from Lagos to São Paulo, Brazil, following a far-reaching bilateral agreement reached during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent state visit to Brasília.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference where Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva emphasized the importance of improved connectivity between both nations.

Lula stated, “Increasing the direct connections between Nigeria and Brazil is another essential step to strengthen the ties between our societies. We have approved the launch of a direct flight, to be operated by Nigeria’s largest airline company, Air Peace, between Lagos and São Paulo.”

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, the air services deal was one of several bilateral agreements signed after a two-hour high-level meeting between both leaders.





The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, alongside Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Filhos, finalized the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), designed to boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties.

In addition, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, and her Brazilian counterpart, Ambassador Mauro Vieira, signed agreements on diplomatic training cooperation and political consultations to strengthen bilateral, regional, and global partnerships.

Beyond aviation, the partnership also extended into science and technology, with Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Geoffrey Nnaji, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazil’s Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Luciana Santos. This pact covers cooperation in biotechnology, bioeconomy, digital transformation, ocean science, and space development.

On trade and investment, the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture in Nigeria, Ayo Sotinrin, partnered with Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development led by Aluísio Mercadante. The agreement seeks to enhance agricultural financing and promote joint investment projects.





This development is expected to strengthen Nigeria–Brazil relations across multiple sectors while positioning Air Peace as a major player in transcontinental aviation.

okay.ng reports that the direct Lagos–São Paulo flight will not only facilitate seamless travel but also open new opportunities for trade, cultural exchange, and economic growth between Africa’s largest economy and Latin America’s largest nation.