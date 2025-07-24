Nigeria Advances in AfCFTA Implementation After First Five-Year Review

The Federal Government of Nigeria has finalized its inaugural five-year review of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, signifying a pivotal milestone in the nation’s effort to leverage intra-African trade and elevate its status as a regional economic force.

The review, conducted in accordance with Article 28 of the AfCFTA framework, meticulously assessed Nigeria’s adherence and progress in implementing the treaty’s key protocols. This process was led by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment with crucial technical and financial support from the United Nations Development Programme Regional Bureau for Africa.

okay.ng reports that the assessment highlighted Nigeria’s continued commitment to regional integration and economic diversification as part of its national development agenda.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, emphasized the critical nature of this review, explaining, “Our unwavering commitment to the implementation of the AfCFTA is rooted in the conviction that continental economic integration, driven by trade, is essential for Africa’s collective prosperity and global competitiveness.”





She further stated, “Nigeria is strategically positioned to serve as an innovation, production, and trade hub within the AfCFTA market,” underscoring the country’s ambitious role in the continental economic landscape.

The review followed the earlier establishment of the AfCFTA Central Coordination Committee (CCC) in March 2025, a multi-sectoral body led by Dr. Oduwole and composed of representatives from over 20 ministries, departments, agencies, and the private sector. The CCC acts as the national platform for managing Nigeria’s obligations under the AfCFTA.

Key elements of the review addressed Nigeria’s implementation of the Phase I Protocols, covering Trade in Goods, Trade in Services, and Dispute Settlement procedures. Each participating government entity evaluated its own alignment and capacity, culminating in actionable policy recommendations.

Dr. Oduwole noted three major insights from the process: the importance of a coordinated multistakeholder approach; the need for strategic investment in institutional capacity; and the requirement for innovative, agile, and evidence-informed policymaking.





Areas highlighted for improvement included enhanced inter-agency cooperation, private sector engagement, and tackling logistical challenges, all vital for smoothing effective integration into the continental trade system.

“This review is not a mere compliance exercise,” the minister explained. “The recommendations will directly influence the CCC’s work agenda and help define performance standards for institutions involved.”

In her foreword to the review report, Dr. Oduwole expressed gratitude to the UNDP and coordination committee for their support, affirming Nigeria’s dedication to reform and accountability aimed at maximizing AfCFTA’s benefits aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which targets non-oil export diversification.

Looking forward, Nigeria plans to review Phase II Protocols — investment, intellectual property, competition policy, digital trade, and women and youth in trade — to prepare for full continental integration.

The minister closed by urging other AfCFTA member states to conduct similar reviews and offered Nigeria’s expertise to bolster pan-African solidarity.

“Nigeria will continue to lead with vision, expertise and resolve,” she affirmed. “Our objective is clear, to ensure that the AfCFTA serves as a catalyst for economic transformation and sustainable development not just for Nigerians, but for the entire continent.”