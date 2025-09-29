Economy

Nigeria Achieves Global Recognition With International Tax-ID Registration

By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

Nigeria has gained international recognition with the global registration of its Tax Identification Number (Tax-ID) and the approval of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as the country’s Peppol Authority.

The milestone, supported by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), places Nigeria’s Tax-ID under the ISO/IEC 6523 International Coding System, granting Nigerian individuals and businesses a stronger standing in cross-border trade.

Peppol, the international framework for standardised and secure exchange of electronic documents, is already in use across Europe, Asia, and Australia. With FIRS now recognised as Nigeria’s Peppol Authority, Nigerian businesses can connect directly to this global network, enabling faster payments, reduced costs, and increased competitiveness.

In a statement, FIRS described the development as a transformative step. “This milestone simplifies compliance for taxpayers, enables smoother cross-border transactions, and strengthens confidence in Nigeria as a global trade and investment hub,” the agency said.

Under the system, Tax-IDs generated with National Identification Numbers (NIN) for individuals and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) numbers for businesses will now be internationally verifiable. This reduces duplication, errors, and administrative burdens by unifying tax records across federal and state levels.

To deepen the reforms, FIRS also launched the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) e-invoicing platform. Large taxpayers are required to integrate with the system by November 1, 2025, while medium and small businesses will join in phases.

The agency urged companies to validate their Tax-IDs, update accounting systems, and onboard without delay, stressing that the initiative positions Nigeria to meet global tax and trade standards.

According to FIRS, the combined reforms will simplify tax administration, improve compliance, and strengthen Nigeria’s reputation as an attractive destination for international investment.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
