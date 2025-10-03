Niger State, Benin Republic Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Agriculture Deal

The Niger State Government has signed a multi-billion-dollar Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Benin to expand cotton, maize, and soybean production. The agreement was formalised in Cotonou by Governor Umaru Bago and Nigeria’s Minister of State for Agriculture, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

The deal focuses on mechanisation, irrigation, and innovation to boost food security, job creation, and agricultural trade between the two countries. Officials said the initiative targets 450,000 tonnes of cotton in Borgu through Benin’s high-yield expertise, alongside 550,000 hectares for maize and soybean farming by 2030.

Governor Bago hailed the partnership as unprecedented, stressing that it would modernise agriculture and improve livelihoods. He also credited President Bola Tinubu for supporting international agricultural collaborations.

Under the agreement, about one million jobs are expected to be created across agricultural value chains. The plan includes crop rotation, soil conservation, and mechanised systems to increase yields sustainably.





To support the programme, 55 technical centres will be established for training mechanics, drivers, and agronomists, while farmers will gain access to subsidised seeds and fertilisers. Progressive irrigation methods and farmer-focused solutions will also be introduced.

Benin’s representative, Jean Patrick Yekpe, explained that implementation would be phased. It will begin with 20,000 hectares in the first year, expand to 50,000 hectares in the second, and reach 450,000 hectares by 2030.

The agreement also covers joint research and improved market systems, enabling smoother trade between Nigeria and Benin. Officials say this framework will support long-term regional food security.

Earlier in the year, Niger State deployed agricultural experts to rural areas with backing from the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa and Synergos Nigeria. The initiative included greenhouse inspections and irrigation schemes, building on African Development Bank-supported projects that allow year-round cultivation.