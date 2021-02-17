News

Niger govt shuts boarding schools in 4 LGAs

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter February 17, 2021
Less than a minute
Abubakar Bello
Abubakar Bello

The Niger State Government has shut down boarding schools in four local government areas (LGAs).

Okay.ng understands that the affected LGAs are Rafi, Munya, Mariga and Shiroro.

The governor, Abubakar Bello, gave the order after a brief meeting with heads of security agencies in the state at the Government House, Minna on Wednesday.

His order came in the wake of an attack at Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. Several students have been abducted while one is feared dead.

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter February 17, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button