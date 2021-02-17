Niger govt shuts boarding schools in 4 LGAs

The Niger State Government has shut down boarding schools in four local government areas (LGAs).

Okay.ng understands that the affected LGAs are Rafi, Munya, Mariga and Shiroro.

The governor, Abubakar Bello, gave the order after a brief meeting with heads of security agencies in the state at the Government House, Minna on Wednesday.

His order came in the wake of an attack at Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. Several students have been abducted while one is feared dead.