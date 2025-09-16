Niger Governor Reaffirms Commitment to Security and Federal Agencies in the State

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has pledged sustained backing for security agencies and federal government establishments within the state, stressing his administration’s readiness to foster collaboration that enhances security operations and service delivery.

The assurance was made public in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, on Tuesday. The announcement followed a courtesy visit paid to the governor by recently posted heads of security formations and federal institutions in the state.

Among the visiting delegations were officials from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Niger State Coordinator of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Governor Bago highlighted the need for synergy between the state government and federal agencies, noting that only through strong collaboration could the state achieve sustainable security and institutional efficiency.





He stated that his administration had been investing in infrastructure and logistical support to ease the operations of the agencies, urging them in return “to improve on their maintenance culture as his administration has been making significant efforts to make their jobs easy and efficient.”

The officials, including Zonal Coordinator of NIS Zone D, ACG Anthony Emeka Chikezie; Niger State NIS Comptroller, Gado Ibrahim; State Commandant of NSCDC, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye; FRSC State Sector Commander, Aishat Sa’ad; and NIMC State Coordinator, Aisha Yahaya Muhammad, commended what they described as the governor’s transformative projects across various sectors.

They acknowledged his support for federal parastatals and called for further logistics aid, while promising their “unflinching support to his administration.”

okay.ng reports that the officials particularly lauded Governor Bago’s agricultural, infrastructural, and governance strides, which they said have repositioned Niger State on the path of economic stability and security advancement.