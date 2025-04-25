Niger Delta Group Passes Vote of No Confidence on Rivers Sole Administrator, Says “Ibas Must Go”

The Niger Delta Democratic Alliance (NDDA) has issued a scathing criticism of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, accusing him of deepening the state’s political turmoil and sidelining key actors in governance.

In a statement released on Friday, NDDA President Chief Timi Tamuno Jack said, “Ibas has become the problem. Instead of helping to provide any solution, he has turned the state into a full conflict zone like the North West and North East regions.”

The group said their loss of confidence in Ibas stemmed from his alleged refusal to collaborate with elected officials, traditional leaders, and civil society groups. They described his leadership as “military-style,” lacking in transparency and public engagement.

“No serious leader would ignore lawmakers in a time of crisis,” Jack said, adding that the administrator failed to respond to invitations from lawmakers to address the escalating tension in the state.





The NDDA also noted that Ibas had yet to hold a town hall meeting or consult with local government executives and youth leaders since assuming office, accusing him of governing from behind closed doors.

“We are sitting on a keg of gunpowder,” the group warned, urging President Bola Tinubu to remove Ibas immediately and appoint a leader capable of restoring peace and trust in the state.

“We are calling on Mr. President to do the needful. Ibas must go! He does not have the temperament, the political wisdom or the stakeholder trust needed to lead Rivers State through this delicate moment. The sooner he is replaced, the better for all of us,” Jack declared.