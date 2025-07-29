Business

NGX Market Recap: BERGER, MTNN, Dangote Cement Lead Gainers as ABBEYBDS, NNFM Top Losers on July 29

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
3 Min Read

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) witnessed a strong performance on Monday, July 29, 2025, with bullish momentum dominating the equities market, as investors drove notable gains across various sectors.

Key players like BERGER Paints, MTN Nigeria (MTNN), and Dangote Cement topped the gainers’ chart, while stocks such as Abbey Mortgage Bank (ABBEYBDS) and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) led the losers.

Okay.ng reports that the day’s trading session reflected increased investor optimism, with over 50 equities recording price appreciation.

Leading the pack was BERGER, whose share price jumped from ₦31.00 to ₦34.10, marking a 10.00% gain. It was followed closely by LEARNAFRCA, THOMASWY, and HMCALL, each also posting double-digit percentage increases.

Telecoms giant MTNN impressed with a ₦41.00 gain, moving from ₦410.60 to ₦451.60 — a 9.99% surge. Other significant movers included DANGSUGAR, UACN, and WAPCO, reflecting broad-based gains across industrial and consumer goods sectors.

Top 5 Gainers – July 29, 2025

  • BERGER: ₦31.00 → ₦34.10 (+10.00%)
  • LEARNAFRCA: ₦6.30 → ₦6.93 (+10.00%)
  • THOMASWY: ₦2.90 → ₦3.19 (+10.00%)
  • HMCALL: ₦4.30 → ₦4.73 (+10.00%)
  • MTNN: ₦410.60 → ₦451.60 (+9.99%)

On the flip side, the session wasn’t without its laggards. Mortgage and flour milling stocks suffered notable pullbacks. ABBEYBDS shed ₦0.80 to close at ₦7.20 — a 10.00% decline — while NNFM lost ₦10.35 to end at ₦93.15. VITAFOAM, IMG, and INTBREW also posted significant losses.

Top 5 Losers – July 29, 2025

  • ABBEYBDS: ₦8.00 → ₦7.20 (-10.00%)
  • NNFM: ₦103.50 → ₦93.15 (-10.00%)
  • VITAFOAM: ₦87.85 → ₦79.10 (-9.96%)
  • IMG: ₦41.80 → ₦37.65 (-9.93%)
  • INTBREW: ₦16.20 → ₦15.05 (-7.10%)

The day’s movement further highlights investor focus on large-cap and high-volume equities, with renewed interest in industrials, consumer staples, and telecoms. Market watchers suggest that the optimism could be tied to easing macroeconomic concerns and renewed institutional participation.

Meanwhile, the Exchange also saw activity in ETFs and debt instruments. MERGROWTH ETF and LOTUSHAL15 rose 10.00% each, while FGSUK2032S5, a sovereign debt instrument, dropped -9.26%, reflecting changing sentiments in fixed-income assets.

As July draws to a close, investors will be closely watching corporate earnings, macroeconomic indicators, and fiscal policy direction for further guidance on market trends.

Yusuf Abubakar
