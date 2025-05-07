NGX Group Honours Late Dr. Pascal Dozie with Tributes and Special Closing Gong Ceremony

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) hosted an Afternoon of Tributes and Special Closing Gong Ceremony in honour of the late Dr. Pascal G. Dozie, OON, CON, former President of the Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The event, held at the NGX Group House, brought together captains of industry, business leaders, and dignitaries to celebrate a man whose visionary leadership left an enduring mark on Nigeria’s financial and corporate sectors.

Okay.ng reports that the solemn gathering served as both a tribute and a reaffirmation of the principles that defined Dr. Dozie’s legacy — integrity, service, and institutional excellence.

In his opening address, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of NGX Group, described Dr. Dozie as a pillar of Nigeria’s financial evolution.





“Dr. Dozie was a banker, entrepreneur, economist, and philanthropist—but above all, he was a builder of institutions. His tenure as President of the NSE Council marked a pivotal chapter in our history. With foresight and steady leadership, he laid the foundation for a world-class Exchange that not only serves Nigeria but inspires confidence across Africa,” he said.

Industry leaders followed with heartfelt reflections. Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of MTN Nigeria Plc, hailed Dr. Dozie’s role in professionalizing Nigeria’s private sector, while Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, described him as “a man of unwavering principle whose life embodied ethical leadership and nation-building.”

Dr. Raymond Obieri, also a former NSE Council President, shared personal memories of working alongside Dr. Dozie, saying, “Pascal was the kind of leader who brought calm to chaos and vision to uncertainty. His leadership was never about power, it was always about purpose.”

From the floor of the Exchange, Mr. Ahonsi Unuigbe, Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited, challenged guests to carry forward Dozie’s legacy:

“He did not just serve; he built, inspired, and transformed. The greatest tribute we can pay is to ensure the institutions he strengthened continue to thrive with integrity, transparency, and innovation.”

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), its Chairman Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf emphasized the late icon’s formative role in the Group’s establishment.





“He was not just a founding father of NESG but a compass for our mission to build a globally competitive Nigerian economy. His vision and principled leadership continue to guide us,” Yusuf said.

In a deeply emotional tribute, Mr. Uzoma Dozie reflected on his father’s impact beyond public life:

“Beyond his professional achievements, he was a man of quiet wisdom and grace. His presence commanded respect, and his influence shaped minds and institutions alike. His absence will be deeply felt.”

Mr. Temi Popoola, Group Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, noted that Dr. Dozie’s legacy was one of transformation:

“Dr. Dozie was more than an industry titan, he was a mentor, a visionary, and a nation-builder. His contributions were not just pioneering but transformative. To his family, we say thank you for sharing him with the nation. May his soul rest in peace, and may we all carry forward the light he ignited.”

Other speakers included Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, former Interim Administrator, NSE; Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, former Group CEO, NGX Group; Mr. Olufemi Akinsanya, Chairman of NGX Regulation; Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi, Managing Director of Futureview Group; and Mr. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher/CEO of BusinessDay Media.

The event concluded with the symbolic Closing Gong Ceremony, not as a farewell, but as a call to uphold the values of excellence, purpose-driven leadership, and national service that Dr. Pascal Dozie championed throughout his life.