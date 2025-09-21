Economy

NGX Closes Week Negative as Investors Lose ₦265bn

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended trading on Friday, September 19, on a negative note as profit-taking erased previous day’s gains.

The All-Share Index fell by 417.73 points to 141,845.34 from 142,263.07, while market capitalisation dropped by ₦265 billion to ₦89.74 trillion.

A total of 435.2 million shares worth ₦15.1 billion were traded in 24,309 deals, compared to 325.1 million shares valued at ₦8.4 billion in 22,779 deals recorded earlier in the week.

Only 11 equities closed positive while 43 declined, reflecting weak investor sentiment.

Top Losers

  • LivingTrust Mortgage Bank – down 10% to ₦4.77
  • Veritas Kapital – down 9.91% to ₦2.00
  • NGX Group – down 8.32% to ₦55.10
  • United Capital – down 7.56% to ₦18.95
  • Secure Electronic Technology – down 8.54% to ₦0.75

 

Top Gainers

  • Deap Capital – up 9.94% to ₦1.88
  • Sovereign Trust Insurance – up 7.67% to ₦3.09
  • Nigerian Breweries – up 6.37% to ₦75.95
  • Guinness Nigeria – up 4.49% to ₦183.90
  • Legend Internet – up 3.89% to ₦5.61

 

NGXNFUBA led the trading chart with 82.1 million shares worth ₦3.6 billion. Access Holdings followed with 29.4 million shares valued at ₦765.2 million, while Zenith Bank traded 27.9 million shares at ₦1.8 billion.

On the sectoral indices, banking fell 1.93%, insurance dropped 1.27%, energy declined 0.13%, and industrial goods slipped 0.01%. Consumer goods was the only gainer, rising 0.61%, while commodities closed flat.

Meanwhile, the naira appreciated in the official foreign exchange market, recording gains against the pound and euro.

ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

