Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala celebrates son as he achieves medical feat in US

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala celebrates son as he achieves medical feat in US

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has announced that her son, Dr. Uchechi Iweala, had broken a medical record in Maryland, United States.

The WTO DG made this announcement via her Twitter handle on Thursday and also congratulated her son for achieving the medical feat.

Sharing photos from the operation, she said, “Congratulations Dr. Uchechi Iweala, on being one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland to perform a successful navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot! So proud to be your Mum! Keep it going!”

See pictures below.