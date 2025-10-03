NFP Challenges INEC Over Rejection of Party Registration

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for rejecting its application for registration as a political party, describing the decision as unfair and inconsistent with the law.

INEC had declined the party’s request because its proposed logo, a zebra, was too similar to the horse symbol of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Speaking at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary, Engr. Donnie Oluwafemi Akingbade, said the NFP applied for registration in July 2023 and received an acknowledgement from INEC. However, he noted that after more than two years without communication, the party was informed that its application had been rejected.

Akingbade insisted that the NFP had met all requirements for registration under the Electoral Act. He pointed out that specific provisions of the law back the party’s compliance and argued that INEC’s reasoning lacked merit.





The party’s Protem National Chairman, Dr. Anthony Harmattan, urged President Bola Tinubu and the international community to intervene. He warned that continued delay in granting recognition could affect preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Harmattan, the NFP’s mission is to promote freedom, dignity, and improved welfare for all Nigerians, working in collaboration with government institutions to drive national progress.

The party called on INEC to revisit its decision and ensure that its registration is approved without further delay, stressing that fairness and transparency are critical to Nigeria’s democratic process.