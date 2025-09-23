NFF Applauds Chiamaka Nnadozie’s Ballon d’Or Recognition, Hails Justine Madugu’s Coaching Excellence

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has celebrated the impressive global recognition of Super Falcons’ star goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who secured a fourth-place finish in the Ballon d’Or Yachine Trophy race for the world’s best goalkeeper.

The prestigious award ceremony, held in Paris on Monday night, spotlighted Nnadozie among the world’s finest shot-stoppers. She has been Africa’s Best Goalkeeper for two consecutive years and earned the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals in Morocco earlier this summer.

Nnadozie’s Exceptional Feat

Nnadozie was instrumental in Nigeria’s record 10th WAFCON triumph, commanding the defense with sharp reflexes and consistency.





According to NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi:

“We heartily congratulate Nnadozie on her fourth-place finish in the race. It is a commendable feat given the calibre of goalkeepers she was up against. Finishing fourth is a big achievement, and we believe in her capacity to win this trophy very soon.”

okay.ng reports that Nnadozie finished behind Hannah Hampton of Chelsea and England, Gotham FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger, and Barcelona’s Cata Coll. However, she ranked above Arsenal’s Daphne van Domselaar, sealing her place among the world’s elite.

Recognition for Coach Madugu





In addition to Nnadozie’s success, NFF also applauded Super Falcons Head Coach Justine Madugu, who secured fourth place in the Women’s Coach of the Year category.

Sanusi praised Madugu, saying:

“Madugu’s feat further underscores the fact that the NFF was right to have given him the Super Falcons’ job, which had earlier been validated with him leading the team to victory. We congratulate him on this feat and wish him victory in the awards in the coming years.”

Madugu’s recognition came in a category dominated by Sarina Wiegman of England, who won after leading the Lionesses to victory at the UEFA Women’s Championship. Others on the shortlist included Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor, Brazil’s Arthur Elias, and Arsenal’s Renée Slegers.

Nigeria’s Growing Global Influence in Women’s Football

Nnadozie and Madugu’s achievements reflect Nigeria’s strengthening presence in women’s football, placing the Super Falcons firmly on the international stage. Their recognition also reinforces the importance of investing in talent development to sustain global competitiveness.