Nestlé Professional Ignites Culinary Ambitions in Bauchi with Business of Food Workshop

In the busy kitchens of Bauchi’s local restaurants and food stalls, a quiet transformation is underway. More than 250 food vendors, caterers, canteen operators, and grillers have just completed a training program that could change their culinary and business futures.

The occasion was the 11th edition of the Business of Food Workshop, Nestlé Professional’s flagship initiative designed to elevate the skills and success of micro, small, and medium-scale food vendors across Nigeria. For many of the participants, it was their first formal training in food entrepreneurship, but it will not be their last.

From menu planning and pricing strategies to food styling and hygiene standards, the workshop provided a 360-degree learning experience that blends practical cooking expertise with sound business principles. The result is a stronger, more confident network of food professionals equipped to serve Nigeria’s vibrant out-of-home dining sector.

Speaking at the event, Ibraheem Awelenje, Business Manager at Nestlé Professional Nigeria, explained the initiative’s deeper purpose.





“Our goal is to see food vendors in Nigeria not just survive but thrive. In Bauchi, we have met entrepreneurs rooted in tradition and hungry for innovation. This workshop connects them with tools, knowledge, and a network of peers so they can grow their businesses, create jobs, and celebrate our culinary culture,” he said.

The event was held in partnership with the Bauchi State Association of Caterers and Food Vendors, and featured a live Masterclass by renowned Nigerian chef, Chef Paulina, who demonstrated modern approaches to traditional recipes such as Dafadukan Shinkafa Da Awara. The excitement peaked with a spirited cooking challenge, where participants competed on taste, presentation, and creativity, bringing both flair and flavor to their dishes.

Justina Stephen, Head Cook and Managing Director of Justfine Restaurants, expressed her appreciation.

“This training has opened my eyes to possibilities I never considered. I now understand how to plan my menu better, price meals correctly, and deliver a better customer experience. It has been a very good experience,” she said.





Since its launch, the Business of Food Workshop has reached more than 2,600 vendors across 11 states. Beyond technical knowledge, it provides mentorship, inspiration, and access to a wider professional community. For Nestlé Nigeria, it reflects a long-standing belief that inclusive growth must start from the grassroots.

“At Nestlé, our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone. Business of Food is one of the many ways we bring that purpose to life. When we empower food vendors, we empower the communities they serve,” said Mr. Awelenje.