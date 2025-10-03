NESCAFÉ Serves 65,000 Cups Nationwide to Celebrate Coffee and Nigeria at 65

On a morning when Nigerians were celebrating both their national identity and the global love of coffee, NESCAFÉ created a unique shared moment. The brand reached millions by serving 65,000 cups of coffee in 25 cities across the country, marking both International Coffee Day and Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The large-scale activation was more than just a tasting exercise. It was a symbolic bridge, uniting coffee culture with national pride, and showing how a brand can step beyond products to create experiences.

From Lagos to Maiduguri, Ibadan to Jos, NESCAFÉ teams engaged directly with consumers in universities, markets, business districts, and community hubs. Each cup handed over was an invitation to pause, connect, and celebrate.

Speaking on the initiative, Jean-Pierre Duplan, Category Manager, Coffee at Nestlé Nigeria, explained the double significance of the event.





“This year, NESCAFÉ relaunched its 3-in-1 coffee with an improved creamy texture, smoother taste, and recyclable packaging shaped by consumer insights. International Coffee Day coincided with Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, and we saw an opportunity to bring both occasions together. Serving 65,000 cups nationwide was our way of celebrating with our consumers and reinforcing our role in their daily routines,” he said.

For many, it was an unexpected delight. Tobilola Felix, one of the participants, described the impact.

“I was thrilled to get my cup of NESCAFÉ on my way to work. It was more than coffee. It was a reminder of the pride we share as Nigerians and a chance to be part of something bigger,” he said.

The activation was also a platform to highlight NESCAFÉ’s long-term investments in Nigeria. Beyond sampling, the brand continues to run programs like MYOWBU (My Own Business), which supports youth entrepreneurship. In partnership with Nestlé Professional, this initiative has already empowered over 1,400 young Nigerians to launch small businesses, reinforcing NESCAFÉ’s role not just as a beverage, but as a builder of opportunities.





By connecting celebration with sustainability, NESCAFÉ underscored its relevance in the lives of Nigerians. The coffee giant is not only shaping moments of enjoyment, but also driving change through sustainable packaging, consumer-focused innovation, and youth empowerment.

The message is clear. NESCAFÉ is more than a cup of coffee. It is an experience, a catalyst for connection, and a partner in progress.