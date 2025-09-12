Nepal Seeks Interim Leader After Deadly Protests Force Government Collapse

Nepal is struggling to fill a political void following a week of deadly anti-corruption protests that toppled the government and left parliament in ruins. The nation of nearly 30 million people has been thrust into uncertainty as military forces patrol the streets under curfew to restore order.

The unrest erupted earlier this week when security forces attempted to suppress demonstrations led by young activists under the “Gen Z” movement. The protests spiraled into violence, leaving at least 51 people dead in the most severe unrest since the end of the Maoist civil war and abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel and President Ramchandra Paudel have held high-level meetings with political leaders, legal experts, and representatives of the Gen Z movement to discuss the way forward. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, aged 73, has emerged as a strong candidate to lead an interim administration.

“A meeting has been scheduled for this afternoon with the president, the army chief, former chief justice Sushila Karki, our representative Sudan Gurung and one legal expert,” protester Nimesh Shrestha told reporters.





Karki herself noted that “experts need to come together to figure out the way forward,” stressing that “the parliament still stands.” However, youth activist Sudan Gurung maintained that their “first demand is the dissolution of parliament.”

President Paudel addressed the nation, reassuring that “a solution to the problem is being sought, as soon as possible.”

okay.ng reports that curfew restrictions have left Kathmandu’s usually bustling streets quiet, though residents briefly emerged Friday morning to purchase essentials.

“I was very afraid and stayed locked inside my home with family and didn’t leave,” said painter Naveen Kumar Das, 45. Similarly, 32-year-old motorcyclist Laxmi Thapa remarked, “It was a really tense time and we just stayed indoors. We came out as things have improved.”





The protests were sparked by discontent over corruption, poor governance, and a controversial social media ban. Demonstrators set parliament ablaze, torched government buildings, and even attacked a Hilton Hotel. Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, 73, resigned on Tuesday amid the chaos.

Police disclosed that more than 12,500 prisoners remain at large after escaping during the upheaval. The army has also recovered over 100 looted weapons, with protesters earlier seen brandishing automatic rifles.

The protests resonate strongly among Nepal’s youth. Nearly 42% of citizens are between 16 and 40, while one in five aged 15–24 is unemployed, according to World Bank data. With GDP per capita standing at just $1,447, frustrations over limited opportunities run deep.

“We started this movement so we could make a better Nepal. And I am positive that the army will listen,” said 24-year-old protester James Karki.