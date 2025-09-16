NEMA Conducts Rescue, Evacuation After Flash Floods in Adamawa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has launched extensive search, rescue, and evacuation operations following severe flash floods that struck 13 communities in Yola North and Yola South Local Government Areas of Adamawa State on September 16, 2025.

The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, left several homes submerged and residents stranded, prompting urgent intervention by NEMA’s Yola Operations Office. Rapid-response teams, supported by the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Federal and State Fire Services, volunteer rescue groups, and community-based emergency units, were deployed to affected locations.

The coordinated teams carried out search missions in flooded neighborhoods to reach those trapped by rising waters. Vulnerable households, including women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, were safely evacuated from high-risk zones and relocated to designated temporary shelters and safe grounds. NEMA stated that the immediate priority was to secure lives before undertaking a wider humanitarian response.

On-the-spot assessments were also conducted in the 13 affected communities to determine the extent of flooding, property damage, infrastructure impact, and the scale of humanitarian assistance required. Early findings showed widespread damage to residential buildings and community assets, leaving many households in urgent need of relief.





NEMA emphasized that the operations were conducted in close collaboration with Adamawa State authorities, security agencies, and humanitarian partners to ensure that assistance reached those most in need without duplication of efforts. The agency added that further assessments would inform the scale of relief materials and long-term recovery support to be provided.

The floods in Adamawa highlight the growing vulnerability of communities to extreme weather events across Nigeria. NEMA has repeatedly urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain alert during the peak of the rainy season, stressing the importance of timely evacuation and cooperation with emergency teams to reduce casualties.