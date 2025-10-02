NEM Chair Reaffirms Commitment to Insurance Growth, Receives NAIPE Excellence Award

Chairman of NEM Insurance Plc, Tope Smart, has pledged sustained commitment to advancing the insurance industry in Nigeria while receiving an Award of Excellence from the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE).

Smart, one of five recipients of the 2025 NAIPE Award of Excellence and Stewardship, was honoured for his contributions not only within Nigeria but also across Africa, where he previously served as president of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO). He has also held leadership roles including past group managing director/CEO of NEM Insurance Plc and chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

Speaking at the award presentation, which took place in his office at Obanikoro, Lagos, Smart said the recognition would further motivate him to ensure that insurance occupies a stronger position in national development. He recalled how his early experiences at the university shaped his drive to change the perception of local insurance companies.

“I have a personal philosophy that what is worth doing is worth doing well,” Smart said. “At the university, our Head of Department had the highest regard for foreign insurers but little respect for Nigerian firms. From that moment, I resolved to make a difference and change the narrative when I joined the industry.”





Smart cited the NEM building on Ikorodu Road, which was constructed without bank loans, as a symbol of what local insurers can achieve through determination and innovation. He noted that the landmark structure has become an industry reference point and a source of pride for the company.

Acknowledging NAIPE’s role, Smart commended the resilience of insurance journalists in sustaining their platforms despite Nigeria’s tough operating environment. “Running a business is not easy, and I commend you for your tenacity. I will continue to support your projects as we work together to develop the insurance industry,” he said.

NAIPE Chairman, Nkechi Naeche Esezobor, lauded Smart’s long-standing support, stating that his achievements inspired other companies to pursue landmark projects. She said the association believed in celebrating industry champions while they are still active and credited Smart for raising standards within the sector.

Similarly, Chairman of the 2025 NAIPE Conference Committee, Roland Okoro, said Smart was carefully assessed and found deserving of the honour. He urged him to remain consistent in driving insurance penetration, acceptance, and visibility nationwide.