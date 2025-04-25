Education

NELFund Surpasses 500,000 Student Loan Applications Within 11 Months of Launch

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
NELFUND
NELFUND

The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has recorded more than 500,000 student loan applications through its portal within its first year of operation.

The milestone was confirmed by the Managing Director and CEO of NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, who described the achievement as a “signal of hope for families across Nigeria” and proof of growing trust in the fund’s mission to expand access to tertiary education.

“This is more than just a number. It’s a signal of hope for families across Nigeria. We are witnessing a nationwide demand for opportunity, and NELFUND is proud to be at the heart of this transformation,” Sawyerr said.

In a statement released on Friday by Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, the organisation highlighted that students from across the country have actively participated in the loan application process. The applications cover both institutional loans and upkeep loans, reflecting the urgency and importance of the fund’s role in supporting students.

The fund reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparency, accessibility, and efficiency throughout the application process. It also called on relevant stakeholders to support its vision of achieving equitable education for all Nigerian students.

NELFUND added that more details about the loan process are available on its official website or through its customer support team.

ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
