Ned Nwoko: I’m in support of Twitter ban in Nigeria

Nigerian Billionaire, and a former member of the House of Representative, Ned Nwoko, has said he is in support of the indefinite suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

Nwoko made the announcement while speaking at a June 12 lecture organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Abuja Council.

According to him, social media needs to be controlled and regulated in countries.

He said: “On the current issue with Twitter in Nigeria, I wholeheartedly support the position of the Federal Government.

“There should be a measure of control and regulation for social media in countries where they have a presence.”

Nwoko further noted that the social media platforms must pay taxes to governments and provide employment for some Nigerians for the over 100 million population that subscribed to their services.

Okay.ng recalls that the Nigerian government had suspended Twitter activities in the country citing the persistent use of the platform for activities capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.