Ned Nwoko beats Paul Osaji to emerge Delta North PDP Senatorial candidate

Business Mogul and husband of popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, Chinedu Nwoko has emerged m the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Delta North Senatorial District.

He defeated his opponent, Chief Paul Osaji, a Real Estate mogul, in the Senate Primary held in Asaba, with 242 votes. Chief Osaji pulled a total of 67 votes.

Mr Nwoko had in 2019 contested the PDP Senate primary but lost to the incumbent, Peter Nwaoboshi, in a keenly contested election.

While declaring Mr Nwoko the winner, the PDP Election Returning Officer, Nosa Omagbon and his team, Johnbull Edema and Kelly Penawou, said the total accredited delegates were 310.

Mr Omagbon, however, declared Mr Nwoko the winner as the PDP candidate for the 2023 senate election for scoring a total of 242 votes as against 67 votes scored by Mr Oseji.

Mr Nwoko, in an interview with journalists, said the victory was the beginning of a new dawn in Delta, particularly the Delta North while expressing confidence for victory in the general election.

He assured them that his presence in the National Assembly would impact the generality of the country in areas of economy, security and infrastructural development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was peaceful and monitored by a team of joint security agents, the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the media.