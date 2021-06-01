NECO Registrar wasn’t killed by gunmen – Police

The Niger State Police Command has refuted reports suggesting that the Registrar of the National Examination Council, Prof. Godswill Obioma was assassinated by unknown gunmen in Minna.

The Spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, in a statement with Ref. No: AZ:5250/NGS/PPRO/VOL.20/117 on Tuesday, said Obioma died after brief illness.

The statement reads: “The attention of Niger State Police Command has been drawn to a publication circulating in some section of social media and national dailies that NECO Registrar Prof Godswill Obioma was murdered by unknown gunmen in Minna. This story is totally false, untrue and a pure element of fake news.’

“It is important to state categorically that on 31st May 2021 the Registrar/CEO National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof Godswill Obioma was rushed to National Hospital Abuja by his family members where he was later confirmed dead after a brief illness.

“However, the family of the deceased has also confirmed the incident and formally notify the management and staff of NECO of the demise of the Registrar.”

While urging the public to disregard the fake news, the police command advised news reporters ‘to always verify their report before publication to avoid creating unnecessary panic and fear in the public domain.’