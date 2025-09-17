Tech

NDPC Issues Warning on Google Chrome Security Flaws

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has alerted Nigerians to multiple vulnerabilities identified in Google Chrome that could expose users to cyberattacks.

In a public advisory released on its official X handle, the Commission warned that the flaws may allow attackers to execute arbitrary code, gain unauthorised access, delete data, or create new administrator accounts on affected systems.

The NDPC explained that exploitation could enable malicious actors to install harmful software, alter key functions, and compromise sensitive information without the user’s knowledge.

It urged Chrome users to immediately update their browsers, limit use of administrative rights, and avoid clicking suspicious links or opening unsolicited attachments.

The agency stressed that the advisory is part of its wider mandate to protect Nigerians’ data. National Commissioner Dr Vincent Olatunji previously disclosed that 17 major data breach cases were under investigation across finance, technology, education, government, and logistics, with verified cases already yielding over ₦400 million in remedial revenue.

Nigeria’s data protection regime has recorded over 2,000 annual compliance audits, while also strengthening international collaboration through the Global Privacy Assembly and the Network of African Data Protection Authorities.

The Commission reiterated that user vigilance is essential to safeguarding personal data and sustaining trust in the country’s digital economy.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Stock Market Recovers, Investors Gain N310bn
Next Article Harry Kane Inspires Bayern Munich to 3-1 Triumph Over Chelsea in Champions League Opener

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Dangote Refinery
Dangote Refinery Rejects DAPPMAN’s ₦1.5 Trillion Annual Subsidy Demand
Energy & Oil
Harry Kane Inspires Bayern Munich to 3-1 Triumph Over Chelsea in Champions League Opener
Sport
Stock Market Recovers, Investors Gain N310bn
Economy
Uniben student wins car at MTN Pulse Campus Invasion
News
EXPLAINER: Wike–Fubara Feud, State of Emergency Ends, What Next for Oil-Rich State
Explainer
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like