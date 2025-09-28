NDLEA, Police Arrest 57 Suspects in Kano Drug Raids

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano, in collaboration with the Police, has arrested 57 suspects in a series of drug raids across the state.

According to the NDLEA state command’s spokesperson, Mr. Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, the operations were carried out between September 24 and 27 as part of efforts by the Kano State Joint Task Force for Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation.

The raids targeted drug hotspots in Kofar Ruwa, Tashar Rami, Rijiyar Lemo, Kurna, Mil Tara, Zage, Dorayi Karshen Waya, Dawanau, and Filin Idi. Authorities recovered illicit substances and locally made weapons, with investigations ongoing to prosecute those found culpable.

Task Force Chairman, Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim-Kofar Mata, reaffirmed the commitment to eliminating drug abuse and related crimes in the state. “Our resolve to eradicate drug abuse and associated thuggery in Kano remains unshakeable. We will continue to work tirelessly to create a safer, healthier community for all,” he said.





He praised the NDLEA and Police operatives for their dedication and called on community leaders, parents, and civil society groups to support the anti-drug campaign.

Kano NDLEA Commander, Mr. Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, also commended Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf for backing the agency’s efforts. He noted that the government’s support has strengthened rehabilitation and security operations in the state.

The commander further lauded the professionalism of NDLEA personnel and the continued cooperation of the Police during the joint exercise.