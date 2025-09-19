NDLEA mourns Cross River commander’s death

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the sudden death of its Cross River State Commander, Chief Narcotic Officer Ogbonna Maurice Uzoma.

The agency confirmed the incident in a statement issued Friday by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi. The news reached NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), while he was attending a government retreat in Maiduguri.

Uzoma, who only assumed duty on August 18, 2025, was temporarily staying at a hotel in Calabar pending permanent accommodation. He was expected to lead officers in scheduled engagements on Thursday, but after repeated calls and knocks went unanswered, his body was later found inside his room.

According to the statement, hotel staff gained access by entering through the ceiling after efforts to force the door open failed. Police were immediately alerted, and the state Commissioner of Police visited the scene. Investigations into the cause of death are ongoing.





Marwa directed the NDLEA Zonal Commander, Zone 14, ACGN Mathew Ewah, to relocate to Calabar to support the investigation. He described Uzoma’s passing as a significant loss to the agency, coming just weeks after he began duty in Cross River.

The NDLEA expressed condolences to Uzoma’s family, with Marwa assuring them of the agency’s support and praying for the repose of the late commander’s soul.