NDLEA: How we arrested 52-year-old man with 20.75kg of black liquid cocaine at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has nabbed a 52-year-old man identified as Okeke Adolphus Anayochukwu with black liquid cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, made this announcement in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Okeke, who claimed to be a businessman, selling children’s wares was arrested with 20.75 kilograms of the black liquid cocaine on Tuesday, March 15, upon his arrival at the Abuja airport onboard Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha, Qatar to Abuja.

The liquid was discovered after the officers searched his luggage stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32 packs of facial products. Upon further examination, the items were confirmed to have contained cocaine.

Anayochukwu claimed to have met the person who gave him the consignment to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of N2,000,000 at a drinking joint in Brazil.

In other operations across the country, different quantities of various drugs were recovered from suspects.

At least three persons: Tony Samson, Paul Adamu, and Reuben Waziri were arrested in Kaduna on Friday, March 18, with 18,380 tablets of Tramadol, and 12,500 tablets of Diazepam and Exol-5 tablets.

In Anambra, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, March 17, intercepted a bus with reg. No AGU 460 ZW, at Obosi bridge heading to Aba, Abia State from Onitsha. Upon search, seven and half jumbo sacks of cannabis weighing 362kg were recovered while the driver, Ifeanyi Anyamele admitted to being the owner of the drug exhibits.

The previous day (March 16), narcotic officers in Ogun State recovered 865.2kg of cannabis Sativa around Otapele-Obada road in Imeko-Afon LGA.

The consignment was brought in from Benin Republic on motorbikes for onward transportation to Lagos and Abeokuta. On the same day, operatives in the state arrested one Bello Ibrahim with 312.4kg of Cannabis Sativa at Ogere tollgate, Ikenne LGA.

While commending officers and men of the NAIA, Kaduna, Anambra and Ogun State Commands of the Agency for their vigilance and diligence, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) charged them and their counterparts across the country to always remain steps ahead of the tricks of drug traffickers.