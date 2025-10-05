NDLEA Dismantles Cocaine Cartels Behind UK Shipments, Arrests Kingpin and Five Others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) as dismantled two major cocaine cartels behind six separate shipments bound for the United Kingdom, arresting six suspects including the alleged leader, Alhaji Hammed Taofeek Ode. The operation, which lasted over three weeks across Lagos State, was based on coordinated intelligence and targeted export routes at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

According to NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the crackdown began on September 16 when operatives intercepted 174 parcels of cocaine weighing 13.4 kilograms concealed in walls of cocoa butter containers. The initial arrest of a cargo agent led investigators to Ode, who was later detained with police cooperation. During interrogation, Ode admitted ownership of the consignment valued at over N150 million. He claimed to be a businessman and real estate developer, having recently returned from Europe after 27 years abroad.





Further investigations uncovered another network behind five additional UK-bound shipments of cocaine concealed in hair cream and stainless cup containers. On September 26, NDLEA officers seized 2.1 kilograms of cocaine at the Lagos airport export shed, which led to the arrest of furniture maker Smith David Korede. A subsequent search at his Oshodi residence uncovered 1.4 kilograms more.

By October 2, two additional consignments weighing a combined 2.6 kilograms were intercepted, resulting in the arrest of Ogunbiyi Oluseye Taiwo and Popoola Francis Olumuyiwa. The drugs had been hidden in crayfish and cosmetic products.





In related operations, NDLEA agents intercepted a Thailand shipment containing 6.3 kilograms of “Loud” cannabis concealed in hibiscus and bedsheets, while joint efforts with the Nigeria Customs Service in Kano led to the seizure of 290,450 pills of tramadol and pregabalin. Multiple arrests were also made across Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna, Kwara, Edo, Osun, and Kogi States, yielding several tons of cannabis and synthetic drugs.

NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the officers involved, affirming the agency’s resolve to “dismantle every identified drug cartel, from mules to kingpins.” He added that each seizure “represents lives saved and communities protected both in Nigeria and abroad.”