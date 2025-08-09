NDLEA Boss Urges Families, Faith Leaders, and Communities to Unite Against Drug Abuse and Cultism in Youths

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retd.), has stressed the urgent need for coordinated action by Nigerian families, religious leaders, and community heads to combat the rising menace of drug abuse, cultism, and banditry among the nation’s youth.

Speaking in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Saturday, Marwa delivered the keynote address at a seminar organised by the Ijebu Ode Council of Olorituns, themed “Dangers of Drug Abuse, Cultism and Banditry Among Youths.” He highlighted that these three societal vices are deeply interconnected, feeding into a cycle of violence and criminality that continues to erode the nation’s moral fabric.

“While these issues may appear distinct, they are intricately connected, feeding one another in a cycle of destruction that must be broken if our society is to thrive. Cultism, once largely confined to tertiary institutions, has insidiously spread into secondary schools and neighbourhoods,” Marwa said.

He further warned that the groups, which often masquerade as brotherhoods, lure unsuspecting young people into violent confraternities manipulated by political and criminal interests. "Tragically, the hands of many of our youth have been stained with the blood of their peers, all for false promises of belonging and power," he lamented.





According to Marwa, Nigeria already has one of the world’s highest drug use prevalence rates and could face an additional 40% increase in drug abuse across Africa if urgent steps are not taken.

okay.ng reports that the NDLEA chief called for stronger family values, safer school environments, and increased youth development programs through education, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, and sports. He also emphasized the importance of grassroots security and partnerships between communities and law enforcement.

Highlighting the agency’s achievements over the last 54 months, Marwa revealed that 67,345 drug offenders had been arrested, including 95 drug barons, with 12,415 convictions secured. Furthermore, 11.2 million kilograms of illicit substances were seized, 1,572 hectares of cannabis farms destroyed, and over 27,000 individuals rehabilitated.

Marwa commended the Council of Olorituns for spearheading the awareness campaign and urged other communities to emulate their proactive approach. He also paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.





Council chairman Chief Adebisi Adeola Alausa and Senator Lekan Mustapha praised Marwa’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding Nigerian youths and promoting societal values.