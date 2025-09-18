NCS Recruitment Pre-Test 2025: Date, Time, Link, Facial Verification & What Shortlisted Candidates Must Do

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a mandatory Pre-Test exercise for invited applicants in the Superintendent Cadre as part of the 2025 recruitment process. The Pre-Test helps candidates familiarise themselves with the system ahead of the actual Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Key details at a glance

Who: Invited/shortlisted Superintendent Cadre applicants

What: Pre-Test (system familiarisation)

Date & Time: Monday, 22 September 2025 at 3:00 pm

How you’ll join: A dedicated Pre-Test link will be sent to invited candidates to complete log-in and participate

Other cadres: Inspectorate and Assistant cadres will receive separate communications for their Pre-Test exercises

How the Pre-Test will run (follow these steps)

Check your email for the official Pre-Test link from NCS. Sign in on the platform as instructed. Complete facial verification when prompted. Read all instructions carefully — you are expected to do this 30 minutes before the commencement time. After the 30-minute log-in/instructions window, click the “START” button to begin your Pre-Test. Comply strictly with the guidelines displayed on the platform.

The objective of this stage is familiarisation—to ensure you know how the exam environment works before the main CBT.

Preparation checklist (save this)

Device with a camera: Use a laptop/desktop or a device with a working webcam for facial verification.

Stable internet & power: Prefer a reliable network and keep a backup power source.

Quiet, well-lit space: Your face must be clearly visible for verification.

Your face must be clearly visible for verification. Valid ID nearby: In case further identity prompts are required.

Browser updated: Use a modern browser and close unnecessary tabs/apps.

Common mistakes to avoid

Late login: Be online at least 30 minutes early to finish verification and read the instructions.

Ignoring the rules: Carefully review the on-screen dos and don'ts; breaching them may affect your participation.

Carefully review the on-screen ; breaching them may affect your participation. Camera issues: Don’t sit in the dark; clean your camera lens and allow browser camera permissions.

FAQs

Is the Pre-Test compulsory?

Yes. It is designed to prepare you for the actual CBT; treat it as mandatory if you are invited.

I’m in the Inspectorate/Assistant Cadre—what about me?

NCS says you will be contacted subsequently with your own Pre-Test details.

Where do I get the link?

From your registered email address. Always use official communications—ignore social-media broadcasts and third-party links.





What if I can’t complete facial verification?

Check lighting, camera permissions, and internet stability; try another browser/device if needed and follow the help prompts on the platform.

Final reminders