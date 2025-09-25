NCS Recruitment 2025: Rescheduled Pre-Test for Superintendent Cadre — Batches A–D, How to Check Your Date/Time, Rules to Avoid Disqualification

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has rescheduled the Pre-Test (system familiarisation) for shortlisted Superintendent Cadre applicants. Candidates have been grouped into four batches (A, B, C & D) and must check the new batch, date and time on the official update portal.

This Pre-Test is not an examination and does not determine your final recruitment outcome. It is meant to help candidates learn the platform ahead of the main Computer-Based Test (CBT) and to aid proper planning.

Who this notice is for

Superintendent Cadre (invited/shortlisted) ONLY.

Inspectorate & Assistant Cadres: do not log in now; you will be contacted separately for your own Pre-Test.

What has changed

The previously announced Pre-Test has been rescheduled due to earlier challenges.

due to earlier challenges. Candidates are now assigned to Batches A, B, C or D with specific dates and times .

with . Strict compliance with your assigned batch and time is mandatory. Failure to comply may result in disqualification.

Visit the official update portal: updates.customs.gov.ng Log in with the NIN you used during registration. View your Batch (A–D), Date & Time and read the instructions carefully. Note that the Pre-Test link is the same as the one earlier sent to you by NCS. Use only the official link.

Tip: Add the NCS sender to your email contacts and check Spam/Junk so you don’t miss messages.

Important rules (to avoid issues)

Join only at your scheduled batch/time. Off-schedule attempts can be flagged.

Off-schedule attempts can be flagged. Follow all on-screen guidelines on the Pre-Test platform.

on the Pre-Test platform. Do not share your login details, NIN or OTP with anyone.

your login details, NIN or OTP with anyone. Ignore social-media/third-party instructions. Use only official NCS channels.

Use only official NCS channels. Inspectorate & Assistant Cadres: do not log in at this stage.

What to prepare for the Pre-Test

A laptop/desktop (or approved device) with a working camera for facial verification.

(or approved device) with a for facial verification. Stable internet and a quiet, well-lit space.

and a space. Updated browser; close unnecessary tabs or apps.

FAQs

Is the rescheduled Pre-Test compulsory?

Yes. It’s a familiarisation step to ensure a smooth main CBT. Invited Superintendent candidates must attend at the assigned time.

Will this affect my recruitment result?

No. The Pre-Test is not scored for selection; it prepares you for the CBT and helps NCS plan logistics.





I’m in the Inspectorate/Assistant Cadre. What should I do now?

Wait for your own Pre-Test communication from NCS. Do not log in yet.

Is the link different from the first one sent?

No. NCS states the Pre-Test link remains the same as earlier sent to shortlisted Superintendent candidates.