NCS Recruitment 2025: Rescheduled Pre-Test for Superintendent Cadre — Batches A–D, How to Check Your Date/Time, Rules to Avoid Disqualification

Nigeria Customs Service (NSC)
Nigeria Customs Service (NSC)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has rescheduled the Pre-Test (system familiarisation) for shortlisted Superintendent Cadre applicants. Candidates have been grouped into four batches (A, B, C & D) and must check the new batch, date and time on the official update portal.

Contents

This Pre-Test is not an examination and does not determine your final recruitment outcome. It is meant to help candidates learn the platform ahead of the main Computer-Based Test (CBT) and to aid proper planning.

Who this notice is for

  • Superintendent Cadre (invited/shortlisted) ONLY.
  • Inspectorate & Assistant Cadres: do not log in now; you will be contacted separately for your own Pre-Test.

What has changed

  • The previously announced Pre-Test has been rescheduled due to earlier challenges.
  • Candidates are now assigned to Batches A, B, C or D with specific dates and times.
  • Strict compliance with your assigned batch and time is mandatory. Failure to comply may result in disqualification.

How to check your batch, date and time (do this now)

  1. Visit the official update portal: updates.customs.gov.ng
  2. Log in with the NIN you used during registration.
  3. View your Batch (A–D), Date & Time and read the instructions carefully.
  4. Note that the Pre-Test link is the same as the one earlier sent to you by NCS. Use only the official link.

Tip: Add the NCS sender to your email contacts and check Spam/Junk so you don’t miss messages.

Important rules (to avoid issues)

  • Join only at your scheduled batch/time. Off-schedule attempts can be flagged.
  • Follow all on-screen guidelines on the Pre-Test platform.
  • Do not share your login details, NIN or OTP with anyone.
  • Ignore social-media/third-party instructions. Use only official NCS channels.
  • Inspectorate & Assistant Cadres: do not log in at this stage.

What to prepare for the Pre-Test

  • A laptop/desktop (or approved device) with a working camera for facial verification.
  • Stable internet and a quiet, well-lit space.
  • Updated browser; close unnecessary tabs or apps.

FAQs

Is the rescheduled Pre-Test compulsory?
Yes. It’s a familiarisation step to ensure a smooth main CBT. Invited Superintendent candidates must attend at the assigned time.

Will this affect my recruitment result?
No. The Pre-Test is not scored for selection; it prepares you for the CBT and helps NCS plan logistics.

I’m in the Inspectorate/Assistant Cadre. What should I do now?
Wait for your own Pre-Test communication from NCS. Do not log in yet.

Is the link different from the first one sent?
No. NCS states the Pre-Test link remains the same as earlier sent to shortlisted Superintendent candidates.

