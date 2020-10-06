News
NCDC reports 118 new cases of coronavirus
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, October 6th, announced 118 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states.
The states with the 118 new cases are;
- Lagos-41
- Rivers-19
- Osun-17
- Nasarawa-13
- Kaduna-5
- Anambra-5
- Edo-3
- Ogun-3
- Kwara-3
- Ondo-3
- Katsina-2
- Niger-2
- Plateau-1
- Akwa Ibom-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 6th October, there are 59,583 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
51,308 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.