NCDC reports 118 new cases of coronavirus

October 6, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, October 6th, announced 118 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states.

The states with the 118 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-41
  2. Rivers-19
  3. Osun-17
  4. Nasarawa-13
  5. Kaduna-5
  6. Anambra-5
  7. Edo-3
  8. Ogun-3
  9. Kwara-3
  10. Ondo-3
  11. Katsina-2
  12. Niger-2
  13. Plateau-1
  14. Akwa Ibom-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 6th October, there are 59,583 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

51,308 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.

