NCDC reports 118 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, October 6th, announced 118 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states.

The states with the 118 new cases are;

Lagos-41 Rivers-19 Osun-17 Nasarawa-13 Kaduna-5 Anambra-5 Edo-3 Ogun-3 Kwara-3 Ondo-3 Katsina-2 Niger-2 Plateau-1 Akwa Ibom-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 6th October, there are 59,583 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

51,308 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.