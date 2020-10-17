NCDC reports 113 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, October 17th, announced 113 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 7 states and FCT.
The states with the 113 new cases are;
- Lagos-37
- Kaduna-16
- Ogun-11
- Plateau-11
- Taraba-8
- Rivers-7
- FCT-6
- Enugu-4
- Niger-4
- Edo-3
- Delta-2
- Imo-2
- Benue-1
- Kano-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th October, there are 61,307 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
56,557 patients have been discharged with 1,123 deaths across the country.