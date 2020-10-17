HeadlinesNews

NCDC reports 113 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, October 17th, announced 113 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 7 states and FCT.

The states with the 113 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-37
  2. Kaduna-16
  3. Ogun-11
  4. Plateau-11
  5. Taraba-8
  6. Rivers-7
  7. FCT-6
  8. Enugu-4
  9. Niger-4
  10. Edo-3
  11. Delta-2
  12. Imo-2
  13. Benue-1
  14. Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th October, there are 61,307 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

56,557 patients have been discharged with 1,123 deaths across the country.

