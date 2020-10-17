NCDC reports 113 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, October 17th, announced 113 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 7 states and FCT.

The states with the 113 new cases are;

Lagos-37 Kaduna-16 Ogun-11 Plateau-11 Taraba-8 Rivers-7 FCT-6 Enugu-4 Niger-4 Edo-3 Delta-2 Imo-2 Benue-1 Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th October, there are 61,307 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

56,557 patients have been discharged with 1,123 deaths across the country.