NCDC reports 103 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, October 8th, announced 103 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.

The states with the 118 new cases are;

Lagos-39 Rivers-21 FCT-19 Oyo-6 Kaduna-4 Bauchi-3 Ogun-3 Imo-2 Kano-2 Benue-1 Edo-1 Nasarawa-1 Plateau-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 8th October, there are 59,841 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

51,551 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.