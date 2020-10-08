NCDC reports 103 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, October 8th, announced 103 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.
The states with the 118 new cases are;
- Lagos-39
- Rivers-21
- FCT-19
- Oyo-6
- Kaduna-4
- Bauchi-3
- Ogun-3
- Imo-2
- Kano-2
- Benue-1
- Edo-1
- Nasarawa-1
- Plateau-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 8th October, there are 59,841 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
51,551 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.