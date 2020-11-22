NCDC records 155 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, November 22nd, announced 155 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states and the FCT.
The states with the 155 new cases are;
- Lagos-60
- Katsina-37
- Kaduna-35
- FCT-6
- Ogun-4
- Edo-3
- Kwara-3
- Rivers-2
- Kano-2
- Jigawa-1
- Oyo-1
- Taraba-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 22nd November, there are 66,383 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
62,076 patients have been discharged with 1,167 deaths across the country.