NCDC records 155 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, November 22nd, announced 155 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states and the FCT.

The states with the 155 new cases are;

Lagos-60 Katsina-37 Kaduna-35 FCT-6 Ogun-4 Edo-3 Kwara-3 Rivers-2 Kano-2 Jigawa-1 Oyo-1 Taraba-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 22nd November, there are 66,383 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

62,076 patients have been discharged with 1,167 deaths across the country.