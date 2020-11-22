HeadlinesNews

NCDC records 155 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, November 22nd, announced 155 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states and the FCT.

The states with the 155 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-60
  2. Katsina-37
  3. Kaduna-35
  4. FCT-6
  5. Ogun-4
  6. Edo-3
  7. Kwara-3
  8. Rivers-2
  9. Kano-2
  10. Jigawa-1
  11. Oyo-1
  12. Taraba-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 22nd November, there are 66,383 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

62,076 patients have been discharged with 1,167 deaths across the country.

