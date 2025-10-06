NCDC Pushes States to Boost Emergency Health Preparedness Under Reform Initiative

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has urged state governments to strengthen emergency preparedness and response systems to improve national health security.

The directive came during the unveiling of the Nigeria Health Security Reform Implementation Initiative (NHSRII) State Emergency Preparedness and Response Action Plan held in Abuja on Monday.

The framework aims to enhance subnational capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health emergencies and climate-related events. Supported by the World Bank, the plan will serve as a roadmap for Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, helping each develop tailored strategies aligned with national standards.

NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, said outbreaks such as Ebola and COVID-19 often begin at the community level, where response capacity is weakest. He emphasized that while the NCDC coordinates nationally, states must take ownership of early response efforts.





“We need to build capacity at the subnational level — at the states and local governments. Viruses start within communities, and if you cannot mount an effective response within your capabilities, it’s a waste of time,” Idris stated.

He noted that the framework is designed to account for the peculiarities of different regions, such as cultural or infrastructural differences, and provides a guide for coordinated decision-making and action at the state level.

Chairman of the Forum of Health Commissioners, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, commended the NCDC’s collaborative approach, describing it as a critical step toward strengthening preparedness before outbreaks occur.

“States have always led the charge in ensuring that preparedness and response are on the right path so that we can detect early warning signals and prevent outbreaks,” he said.





Feedback from state health authorities will be incorporated into a final version of the framework, which will guide nationwide implementation of emergency response policies and strengthen Nigeria’s overall health security architecture.