NCDC Confirms No Ebola Cases in Nigeria, Urges Public Vigilance

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has assured Nigerians that there are no confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease within the country at present.

In a public health advisory released on Saturday and signed by its Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, the agency emphasized that it continues to collaborate with ministries, departments, agencies, and global health partners to track potential threats and boost preparedness.

According to the NCDC, intensified surveillance at Nigeria’s borders and points of entry has been deployed to ensure early detection. The agency also confirmed that infection prevention and control protocols in hospitals nationwide are being reinforced to protect both patients and medical personnel.

“There are no cases of Ebola virus disease in Nigeria, as of now. However, the NCDC, in collaboration with relevant Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and partners, continues to monitor disease occurrence and initiate measures to strengthen our preparedness in the country,” it stated.

Risk communication structures have also been activated to counter misinformation and provide Nigerians with timely, reliable information. The centre added that recent Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo serve as a reminder for regional vigilance.

The World Health Organization has reported that DR Congo recorded 28 suspected cases and 16 deaths as of September 5, including four health workers.

okay.ng reports that the NCDC advised Nigerians to maintain strict hygiene practices, avoid direct contact with suspected cases, and call the agency’s toll-free number 6232 or state hotlines if symptoms arise after travel to affected countries.

The advisory also warned against unnecessary travel to countries battling Ebola outbreaks, noting that precautionary measures such as safe burial practices, protective clothing when handling animals, and avoiding bushmeat remain vital in preventing spread.

