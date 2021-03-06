News

NCDC announces 371 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 371 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 5th of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-101, Rivers-54, Anambra-31, Ebonyi-23, Imo-23, Kwara-22, Kano-20, Taraba-17, Akwa Ibom-16, FCT-15, Abia-13, Kaduna-13, Osun-5, Edo-4, Oyo-4, Kebbi-3, Ogun-3, Ekiti-2, Nasarawa-1 and Zamfara-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 5th March, there are 158,042 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

137,025 patients have been discharged with 1,954 deaths across the country.

