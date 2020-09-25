NCDC announces 213 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,062

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, September 25th, announced 213 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 213 new cases are;
- Lagos-51
- Plateau-51
- FCT-29
- Rivers-18
- Ondo-12
- Oyo-9
- Osun-8
- Gombe-7
- Ogun-7
- Kaduna-5
- Enugu-4
- Edo-3
- Jigawa-3
- Kano-3
- Benue-1
- Delta-1
- Sokoto-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 25th September, there are 58,062 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
49,606 patients have been discharged with 1,103 deaths across the country.