NCDC announces 213 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,062

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, September 25th, announced 213 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 213 new cases are;

Lagos-51 Plateau-51 FCT-29 Rivers-18 Ondo-12 Oyo-9 Osun-8 Gombe-7 Ogun-7 Kaduna-5 Enugu-4 Edo-3 Jigawa-3 Kano-3 Benue-1 Delta-1 Sokoto-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 25th September, there are 58,062 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

49,606 patients have been discharged with 1,103 deaths across the country.