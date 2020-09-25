HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 213 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,062

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 25, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, September 25th, announced 213 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 213 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-51
  2. Plateau-51
  3. FCT-29
  4. Rivers-18
  5. Ondo-12
  6. Oyo-9
  7. Osun-8
  8. Gombe-7
  9. Ogun-7
  10. Kaduna-5
  11. Enugu-4
  12. Edo-3
  13. Jigawa-3
  14. Kano-3
  15. Benue-1
  16. Delta-1
  17. Sokoto-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 25th September, there are 58,062 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

49,606 patients have been discharged with 1,103 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 25, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button