NCDC announces 188 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,017

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, September 11th, announced 188 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 18 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 188 new cases are;
- Lagos-47
- Enugu-25
- Plateau-21
- FCT-14
- Abia-11
- Delta-10
- Bauchi-8
- Ondo-8
- Kaduna-8
- Ogun-6
- Imo-5
- Benue-4
- Katsina-4
- Taraba-4
- Edo-3
- Kwara-3
- Oyo-3
- Rivers-2
- Yobe-2
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 11th September, there are 56,017 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
43,998 patients have been discharged with 1,076 deaths across the country.