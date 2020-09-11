NCDC announces 188 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,017

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, September 11th, announced 188 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 18 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 188 new cases are;

Lagos-47 Enugu-25 Plateau-21 FCT-14 Abia-11 Delta-10 Bauchi-8 Ondo-8 Kaduna-8 Ogun-6 Imo-5 Benue-4 Katsina-4 Taraba-4 Edo-3 Kwara-3 Oyo-3 Rivers-2 Yobe-2

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 11th September, there are 56,017 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

43,998 patients have been discharged with 1,076 deaths across the country.