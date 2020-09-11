HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 188 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,017

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, September 11th, announced 188 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 18 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 188 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-47
  2. Enugu-25
  3. Plateau-21
  4. FCT-14
  5. Abia-11
  6. Delta-10
  7. Bauchi-8
  8. Ondo-8
  9. Kaduna-8
  10. Ogun-6
  11. Imo-5
  12. Benue-4
  13. Katsina-4
  14. Taraba-4
  15. Edo-3
  16. Kwara-3
  17. Oyo-3
  18. Rivers-2
  19. Yobe-2

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 11th September, there are 56,017 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

43,998 patients have been discharged with 1,076 deaths across the country.

