NCDC announces 187 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 187 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 17th of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-42, Taraba-29, Edo-17, Abia-13, Rivers-11, Kaduna-10, Katsina-9, Oyo-9, Kwara-7, Plateau-7, Ondo-5, Bayelsa-4, Cross River-4, Ogun-4, Osun-4, Akwa Ibom-3, Borno-3 and Nasarawa-3.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 17th March, there are 161,261 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

146,395 patients have been discharged with 2,027 deaths across the country.